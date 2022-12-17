RIA Novosti: the head of the “Russian House” in the Central African Republic of Sytny will soon be discharged from the hospital

The head of the Russia House in the Central African Republic, Dmitry Sytny, is conscious. His condition became known RIA News.

Sytyny will soon be discharged, the source of the publication at the Russian Embassy in the Central African Republic added.

Earlier it was reported about the assassination attempt on Sytny in the city of Bangui, a parcel exploded in his hands. The head of the Russian humanitarian mission received a shipment from an unknown addressee.