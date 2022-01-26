Soviet and Russian film actor Leonid Kuravlev, transferred to a hospice from a hospital in Kommunarka, is in moderate condition. The state of health of the elderly artist was reported by the TV channel REN TV.

It became known that Kuravlev is conscious, but he has been diagnosed with dementia. On the eve of the actor took tests for coronavirus, their results are still unknown.

The hospitalization of the 85-year-old artist became known on January 11. He was taken to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Kommunarka from the Center for Longevity and Rehabilitation, where Kuravlev had lived for six months before. For a long time his condition was assessed as serious. Later, information appeared that the actor had an extensive lung lesion.