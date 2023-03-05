Bloomberg: Quarrels between Germany and Poland undermine arms supplies to Ukraine

Discord has begun between Germany and Poland on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine, which could undermine the joint efforts of NATO countries to supply Kyiv troops. About it writes Bloomberg.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asks Western partners to hurry with supplies, but quarrels between representatives of Warsaw and Berlin prevent this. The authors explain that the split was also evidenced by Poland’s accusations against Germany when it did not give the go-ahead to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

After permission was obtained, Warsaw began to accuse Berlin of the fact that there were no spare parts for the old models of these tanks, and they had to be supplied to Kyiv.

Another subject of quarrels between countries is the question of reparations. Last year, the head of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, Jarosław Kaczynski, demanded that Germany pay $1.3 trillion in compensation for wartime damage to Poles. The German authorities refuse Poland, explaining that the damage has already been covered.