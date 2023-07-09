Politico: positions of the USA and Germany on the issue of Ukraine’s accession to NATO have softened

The positions of the United States and Germany on the issue of Ukraine’s accession to NATO have softened on the eve of the organization’s summit, which will be held on July 11-12 in Vilnius. About it informs newspaper Politico, citing diplomats involved in the work of the alliance.

“Both American and German positions softened somewhat in the weeks leading up to the summit,” the publication says.

Related materials:

According to the newspaper’s source, a senior diplomat from Central Europe, some countries are skeptical and demand that promises not be made too early to Ukraine in order to avoid a situation “where ticking the boxes will automatically issue an invitation.”

The material notes that some countries publicly supporting Ukraine’s accession to NATO actually have doubts: they support the US opinion that this could lead to an expansion of the conflict.

A diplomat from Western Europe, in an interview with the publication, expressed the opinion that the alliance would make a decision when the hostilities in Ukraine ended. At the same time, a senior diplomat from Northern Europe told the newspaper that the debate over Ukraine was ongoing and “it cannot and will not wait” for the conflict to end.

“Some countries see membership as risky,” says one senior diplomat from Eastern Europe. According to him, they “do not want to give Russian President Vladimir Putin a signal that nothing will happen” when the fighting continues.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that there was no unity in NATO on the issue of admitting Ukraine to the alliance in the near future. Before considering the issue of admitting Ukraine to NATO, a number of requirements must be met, the head of the White House concluded.

On July 11-12, the NATO summit will be held in Vilnius. In connection with the planned event, the Lithuanian authorities have strengthened border control measures and introduced document checks in the Klaipeda seaport and the international air harbors of Vilnius, Palanga and Kaunas.