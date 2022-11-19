Bloomberg: London skeptical of Ukraine’s call to start dialogue with Russia

London is skeptical of French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for the resumption of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. It became known Blomberg.

The agency points to the words of British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley, who spoke about how the dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv should go.

According to the minister, the Russian Federation will enter into negotiations only when “when they put pressure on it.” He added that the decision on the start and course of negotiations should be made by Kyiv.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had received signals from the allies about Russia’s desire to conduct direct negotiations, and proposed a public form for their conduct. The Ukrainian leader added that he did not want a dialogue with Moscow “behind the scenes.”