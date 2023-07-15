Sport24: defender Mario Fernandez signed a two-year contract with Zenit

Defender Mario Fernandez signed a contract with the St. Petersburg “Zenith”. It became known Sport24.

According to the source, the delay in the official announcement of the player’s transfer is due to the fact that on July 15, Zenit will play with CSKA for the Russian Super Cup. The presentation of the player is expected on July 17.

On July 14, the Mutko vs. Telegram channel reported that Zenit was postponing the presentation of Fernandez due to problems with the player’s weight. At the same time, the chairman of the board of blue-white-blue Alexander Medvedev denied this information.

The rights to Fernandez belong to CSKA. The communications director of the Moscow club, Kirill Breido, said earlier that in the winter the parties agreed on the actual termination of the contract and entered into a gentleman’s agreement not to announce this, as it was unprofitable for the team.

In 2023, the defender played on loan for the Brazilian Internacional, but on April 21 he left the club ahead of schedule for personal reasons. Since 2017, the defender has been involved in matches for the Russian national team, with which he reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup.