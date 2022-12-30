Al Arabiya: Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-year contract with Al-Nasr

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi club Al-Nasr. This is reported Al Arabiya.

According to the publication, the 37-year-old striker has already signed a contract with the team. It is specified that the agreement is calculated until the summer of 2025.

On December 5, it was reported that Ronaldo would join Al-Nasr in January 2023. The club promised the striker a salary of 200 million euros per season. It was reported that Ronaldo will spend the first two and a half years as a player, and then become the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to promote a joint bid with Egypt and Greece to host the 2030 World Cup.

On November 22, Manchester United, for which Ronaldo has played since 2021, officially announced the termination of the agreement with the striker by mutual agreement of the parties. Before that, the footballer accused Manchester United of betrayal and said that he did not respect Manchester United head coach Eric ten Hag.