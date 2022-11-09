About the shortage of places in hotels near Moscow for the New Year holidays and winter holidays reported press office Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Moscow Region.

“At present, there is a high demand for accommodation in hotels and hotels in the region – almost all collective accommodation facilities have already been booked for the entire New Year holidays,” the message says.

According to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia, the Moscow region is in the top regions in demand among Russians when choosing a New Year’s tour. The demanded regions also included Moscow, St. Petersburg, Karelia, Sochi and the North Caucasian Federal District.

Earlier it was reported that only 12.6 percent of Russians are going on a New Year’s trip.