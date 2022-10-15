Baza: an unknown person opened fire in the military unit of the Belgorod region, there are dead

An unknown person opened fire in a military unit of the Belgorod region. It became known Telegram-Baza channel.

According to the channel, as a result, there are wounded and dead. No other details of what happened were given.

In July, a military unit in Klintsy, Bryansk region, located near the border with Ukraine, was attacked by armed men. It is known that one of them was wounded by return fire. After the attack, the unidentified people fled.