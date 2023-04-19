The authorities reported about the “severe” shelling of Nova Kakhovka and nearby villages by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian troops early Wednesday morning, April 19, began a heavy artillery shelling of Novaya Kakhovka and nearby villages in the Kherson region. Writes about it RIA News with reference to a statement from the district administration.

Authorities asked people to stay in shelters. “Novaya Kakhovka and the settlements of the city district are under the most severe artillery fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the message emphasized.

At the moment, the shelling continues. It became known about the hit of shells on the territory of the ambulance station and the fire and rescue unit of Novaya Kakhovka, there are breaks on power lines (power lines).

Earlier, the head of the Novokakhovka urban district, Vladimir Leontyev, said that Ukraine was shelling the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region, trying to destroy it.