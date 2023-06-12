Rogov: Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the city of Melitopol in the Zaporozhye region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the city of Melitopol in the Zaporozhye region. This was announced by the chairman of the public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, at 00:02 Moscow time on Monday, an explosion sounded in the city. “It’s loud in Melitopol,” Rogov noted. He added that, according to preliminary information, the air defense system (air defense) worked in the city.

Earlier, Volodymyr Rogov spoke about attempts to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region. He noted that Ukrainian troops are now trying to attack in three directions, including south of the city of Orekhov and in the Vasilyevsky direction.

On June 11, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, also reported that the Russian military managed to repel three attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye direction. Ukrainian units, as noted, tried to attack the Russian army in the direction of the settlements of Novodanilovka, Malaya Tokmachka and Novopokrovka.