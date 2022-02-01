The verbal skirmish that flared up between the Permanent Representatives of Russia and the United States to the UN Vasily Nebenza and Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a meeting of the organization’s Security Council has become the sharpest in recent years. Writes about it The Washington Post.

As it became known to the publication, a particularly sharp reaction from Nebenzi was caused by the remark of the American envoy that Russia, without any factual grounds, is trying to present Ukraine and Western countries as aggressors and thus fabricate a pretext for invading a neighboring country. In response, the Russian representative accused Washington of deliberate provocations, which contribute to the escalation of the situation in the region, and false statements regarding Moscow’s plans for an invasion.

“You are waiting for this to happen, as if you want your words to become reality,” Nebenzya complained. He also accused the United States that, thanks to their efforts, “Nazis” now rule Ukraine, while the West continues to try to make “heroes of those people who fought on the side of Hitler.”

Overall, The Washington Post notes, the verbal confrontation between Russian and US officials was “rife with historical references to the end of World War II, the accumulated Cold War grievances, and the two decades of fragile peace that followed.” As a result, despite the fact that both sides have stated that they intend to resolve the conflict through diplomacy, so far neither of them has shown a willingness to make concessions.

Previously TASS said that Nebenzya left the meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine before the speech of the representative of this country, Serhiy Kislytsya. It was noted that this was due to the fact that the Permanent Representative was scheduled to meet with UN Secretary General António Guterres.