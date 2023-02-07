NYT: Ukrainian army suffers serious losses near Artemivsk

The Ukrainian army suffers serious losses near Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), became known American newspaper The New York Times (NYT).

According to her, in one of the front-line hospitals in the territory controlled by Kyiv, the morgue was filled with the bodies of dead soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). In another hospital, stretchers filled with wounded soldiers filled the corridors, and ambulances arrived at the facility almost all day.

“In civilian life, you know that no matter how terrible your shift is, it will end sooner or later. Here you never know when it will end,” Miroslav Dubenko, a military surgeon at the hospital, told reporters.

The material says that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are exhausted by almost 12 months of heavy fighting. The publication indicates that Russian forces are superior to Ukrainian ones in terms of weapons and numbers. “It’s especially difficult when you have 50 guys and they have 300,” a Ukrainian infantryman named Pavlo, who was wounded near Artemivsk, told reporters.

Earlier it was reported that the fighters of the private military company “Wagner” went to the Artemovsk-Konstantinovka highway.