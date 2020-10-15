The German Air Force and its NATO partners are conducting a clandestine exercise called Enduring Afternoon to practice maneuvers in the event of a nuclear war. This became known to the Bild edition.

The exercises are taking place at the Nørvenich airbase (North Rhine-Westphalia).

This area, according to the publication, is an alternative storage site for American B61 hydrogen bombs, which are located in Büchel, Rhineland-Palatinate. It is also reported that at the same time in Büchel exercises “Resilient Guard” are being held. The Air Force trains to defend an air base from attack using Patriot air defense systems.

It is noted that Dutch, Belgian and Italian fighters are involved in the exercises. Military experts argue that the Resilient Noon exercises are practicing, among other things, the safe transportation of American nuclear weapons from underground storage facilities to the aircraft and its installation. The publication stressed that training tests are held without shells.

The NATO countries, according to the authors of the article, are concerned about the increased threat of nuclear war over the past thirty years. The danger exists because of the US withdrawal from the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles, as well as against the background of doubts about the extension of START-3, the newspaper notes.

Earlier in France, they announced instability in the world due to the missile treaty between Russia and the United States. For the first time since the Cold War, the world has witnessed serious instability in the issue of nuclear nonproliferation. This was stated by a French deputy from the party “Forward, Republic!” Jacques Marilosian.