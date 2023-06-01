Responsible Statecraft: NATO has a secret plan in the event of a military clash with the Russian Federation

NATO has prepared a secret plan in case there is a military clash with Russia. About it wrote Responsible Statecraft columnist Ian Davis.

According to the journalist, at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, “thousands of pages of secret military plans” will be proposed for approval. For the first time since the Cold War, they describe in detail the scenario of a direct collision with the Russian Federation.

As Davies noted, the permanent military representatives at NATO Headquarters in Brussels were developing these documents behind closed doors without any prior scrutiny by legislators and independent experts.

According to the observer, the lack of transparency that characterizes long-term military planning processes within the alliance poses a serious problem for democratic oversight. Davis also cited the words of the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, who on May 10 stated that the countries of the alliance should be ready for conflict at any moment.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed his colleagues from NATO member countries, urging them to provide security guarantees on Kyiv’s path to the alliance. In addition, according to him, institutional ties between Ukraine and the organization should be strengthened at the July summit.