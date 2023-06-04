Reuters: about 20 heads of intelligence agencies, including the US and China, held a secret meeting in Singapore

Senior officials from some 20 of the world’s largest intelligence services held a secret meeting in Singapore. This is reported Reuters with reference to several sources.

As it became known to the agency, such meetings of the heads of intelligence are organized by the Singapore authorities and have been held secretly during the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit for several years, but they have not been previously reported. According to one of the interlocutors, these events contribute to a deep understanding of the intentions of the parties and the result they are striving for.

It is specified that the meeting was attended by US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haynes. In addition, the event was attended by a representative of China, despite the tension in relations between the two countries.

Earlier, the head of US National Intelligence, Avril Haynes, said that relations between the United States and China are escalating amid attempts by Beijing to strengthen its position on the world stage at the expense of Washington.