The second drone in an hour was shot down in the sea near Sevastopol. The head of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

The governor assured that the Russian military continued to fight off the attack and urged residents to remain calm.

Earlier it was reported that in Sevastopol the air defense system (air defense) worked. According to preliminary data, a drone was shot down over the sea.

In December, Razvozhaev repeatedly reported downed UAVs in the Sevastopol area. So, on December 6, two drones were shot down at a great distance from the coast. On December 8, a ship of the Black Sea Fleet shot down a drone in the sea near the city.