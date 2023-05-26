SHOT reported the second sabotage on the St. Petersburg railway in a day

It became known about the second day of sabotage on the railway in St. Petersburg. On Friday, May 26, reports Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to the newspaper, another sabotage occurred at the Zanevsky Post 1 station. Around six in the morning, the attackers doused the equipment in two relay cabinets with flammable liquid and set it on fire. In one of the cabinets, all the equipment burned down, while the second, as reported, was extinguished.

The police officers who arrived at the scene found that the cabinets had not been broken into before the arson – someone left them open in advance.

The incident occurred 17 kilometers from the place of sabotage, which was reported earlier on May 26. There, the attackers also set fire to the relay box at around 3:00 am. It happened on the stretch Borovaya – Ligovo.