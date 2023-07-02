Spiegel: a scandal erupted between Berlin and Warsaw over the maintenance of Leopard tanks

A scandal erupted between Berlin and Warsaw over the maintenance of Leopard tanks transferred to Ukraine in Poland – several vehicles have already been delivered to Poland for repair, although the contract between the Polish defense concern and German tank builders has not yet been concluded, became known Der Spiegel.

The Polish defense concern Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and the German companies Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Rheinmetall have not yet concluded an agreement. The German side believes that they are unlikely to come to an agreement with Poland.

“For several months now, the Polish government has been waging a real campaign against Berlin. It almost never misses an opportunity to oppose the German government. Even before the delivery of battle tanks, Warsaw publicly accused Berlin of a special delay in the delivery of tanks. Therefore, it seems obvious that the disputes over the tank assembly are also politically motivated, ”the journalists of the publication believe.

Der Speigel names the difference in the cost of work as the main reason for the conflict: PGZ wants to charge 100,000 euros for “initial diagnostics” of tanks, while in Germany it usually costs 12,000 euros. “Furthermore, PGZ does not want to take on any warranty for repairs,” the article says.

Earlier, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that the Ukrainian military deliberately undermine Leopard tanks. According to him, the tankers drive into the mines so as not to engage in battle.