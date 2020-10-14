The European Union (EU) will impose sanctions over the situation with Alexei Navalny against six Russians, including the director of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov. This became known to the American newspaper The New York Times from three European officials.

Also on the sanctions list, according to sources, are Deputy Defense Ministers Alexei Krivoruchko and Pavel Popov, the head of the president’s internal policy department Andrei Yarin and the president’s envoy to the Siberian Federal District, Sergei Menyailo.

In addition, the EU is going to impose restrictions on the State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology, the newspaper writes. According to Western intelligence services, it was at this enterprise that the nerve agent Novichok was developed, which was allegedly found in Navalny’s body.

The New York Times clarifies that the sanctions list was approved on Wednesday, October 14, and will be officially adopted on the morning of October 15.

Earlier Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov promised a mirror response from Moscow to EU sanctions over the situation with Navalny. He stressed that the use of the sanctions policy and the expulsion of Russian diplomats indicate the good attitude of European countries towards the United States and Great Britain. According to him, such gestures also demonstrate amenability to the influence of Washington, which is trying to prevent European countries from establishing cooperation with Russia in a number of areas.

Navalny’s health worsened sharply on the morning of August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. On August 22, the oppositionist was taken to a Berlin clinic. German experts said that traces of a substance from the Novichok group were found in his body. At the same time, Russian doctors did not find any poisons in Navalny’s body.