New buildings in the Moscow region have risen in price by seven percent

In the near Moscow region, apartments in new buildings have risen in price by a total of seven percent over the past year, to 192 thousand rubles per square meter. This is reported by RIA News with reference to “World of Apartments”.

Since February 2023, out of 17 satellite cities of the capital, a square meter of primary housing has increased in price in 15 cities and decreased in two. The price per square meter rose the most in Dolgoprudny (plus 15.2 percent), Reutov (plus 13.6 percent) and Balashikha (plus 13.5 percent).

Prices fell in Podolsk (minus 3.4 percent) and Lytkarino (minus one percent). A slight increase in prices was observed in Lobnya (plus 0.2 percent), Odintsovo (plus 2.6 percent) and Vidnoye (plus 3.5 percent).

The most expensive apartments are in Reutov – on average 11.3 million rubles, Dolgoprudny (11.2 million rubles) and Krasnogorsk (10.4 million rubles). The cheapest primary real estate is in Lytkarino, where the average price of a lot is 5.7 million rubles.

The company also indicated that in the near Moscow region apartments are on average 45 percent cheaper than inside the Moscow Ring Road.

It was previously reported that in January 2024, the demand for both primary and secondary housing in Moscow decreased. The number of equity participation agreements in construction (DDU) decreased by eight percent over the month. In the secondary market, the number of purchase and sale agreements decreased by three percent, to 7,500. The January 2024 figure was the worst since 2017.