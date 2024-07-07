Slovakian PM Fico to return to work after assassination attempt on July 8

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico will return to work on Monday, July 8, following an assassination attempt in May. This was reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the Slovak government.

It is noted that Fico’s return to work will begin with a joint visit with Agriculture Minister Richard Takáč to the agricultural association Agro Voderady in the village of Slovenska Nová Ves, 50 kilometers from Bratislava. There, accompanied by representatives of the Slovak Chamber of Agriculture and Food and local farmers, they will get acquainted with the progress of the harvest.

On Friday, July 5, Robert Fico appeared in public for the first time since the assassination attempt. He gave a speech on the occasion of Saints Cyril and Methodius Day, a public holiday in Slovakia.

On May 15, Prime Minister Fico was wounded in a shooting at the site of a visiting government meeting in the city of Handlova. The assailant shot him several times, after which the politician was hospitalized.