It became known about the return of the Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova to the group of coach Eteri Tutberidze. This was reported by sources of Match TV and RBC.

According to media reports, the decision has been made, and soon it will be officially announced. It is noted that on May 1, the athlete held her first training session at Khrustalny.

Earlier on May 1, two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko announced Trusova’s departure from his group. He wrote that the contract between the athlete and his school was valid until May 1, and both sides refused to renew it. The coach noted that he could not divulge the reason for the departure of the student, but added that they are parting as friends.

At the beginning of this season, Trusova left the Tutberidze group and began training with Plushenko. At the World Championships in Stockholm, the 16-year-old Russian woman took third place, losing in the fight for gold to Anna Shcherbakova, a student of Tutberidze.

Studying in the Tutberidze group, Trusova twice won gold at the world junior championships, and also won bronze at the adult European championship and in the Grand Prix finals.