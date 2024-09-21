TASS: Ukrainian Armed Forces retreat from positions in the Andreevka area in the Artemovsk direction

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) fighters retreated from their positions in the area of ​​the village of Andreevka in the Artemovsk direction. This is reported by TASS with reference to security forces.

“The enemy has left the Andreevka area,” the agency’s source said. According to him, Ukrainian troops had been holding positions near the settlement for a long time. The security forces specified that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not abandoning their attempts to gain a foothold on the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal.

Earlier, Russian servicemen repelled nine counterattacks by Ukrainian troops. It became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 490 fighters, an M113 armored personnel carrier, six vehicles, Giatsint-B and D-20 howitzers, two D-30 howitzers and an M119 gun.

On September 20, the Russian Armed Forces cut off the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ rail connection to Pokrovsk. As noted, they managed to destroy the bridge through which Ukrainian fighters were receiving ammunition supplies.