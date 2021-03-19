It became known about the planned resumption of flights from April 1 between Russia and another beach country – Sri Lanka. It is reported by TASS with reference to the ambassador of the republic in Moscow.

As the Ambassador of Sri Lanka Migahalanda Durage Lamawansa said, from April 1, Aeroflot will resume direct flights between Moscow and Colombo. “You can even book a ticket on the website of the Russian airline,” he added.

Earlier in February, it was reported that hotels in a popular resort had sharply fallen in price for Russians. So, hotels in Sri Lanka began to offer large discounts to vacationers to attract travelers – the cost of accommodation compared to last year fell by 15-45 percent.