Major General Ivan Tkachev, head of the “K” (banking department) FSB department, is being tipped for the post of head of the military counterintelligence department. This is reported by RBC with reference to its own sources in the special service.

According to the newspaper, Tkachev, who oversaw the affairs of the former Minister of Economic Development Alexei Ulyukayev and businessman Ziyavudin Magomedov, may also head the FSB department in St. Petersburg. In September, the presidential administration received for approval documents on his dismissal in connection with his transfer to another post. Together with Tkachev, two more candidates are being considered for the post of head of the FSB military counterintelligence department – representatives of the Southern Military District.

The publication also became aware of other reshuffles in the FSB leadership. In particular, the reappointment of the current head of military counterintelligence, Colonel-General Nikolai Yuryev, is expected. He can take the place of the head of the FSB Economic Security Service, Sergei Korolev, who, in turn, can be appointed the first deputy director of the FSB.

