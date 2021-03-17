In the Federation Council during a meeting on March 17, a decision will be made on a number of reshuffles. This became known RIA News from a source in the apparatus of the upper house of the Russian parliament.

Thus, the agenda will include the issue of electing the head of the international committee of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev, to the post of deputy chairman of the chamber instead of Ilyas Umakhanov. In turn, Umakhanov will take the post of special representative of the Federation Council for interaction with international organizations on the preparation and holding of the World Conference on Interreligious and Interethnic Dialogue, the source said.

The interlocutor of the agency added that the senators will vote on the election of Grigory Karasin as chairman of the Federation Council committee on international affairs instead of Konstantin Kosachev.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Sergei Korolev, head of the department’s economic security service, had been appointed first deputy director of the FSB. Information about the resignation of the previous first deputy director of the FSB, General of the Army Sergei Smirnov, appeared in the media on October 22, 2020.