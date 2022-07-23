The authorities of the Zaporozhye region reported that the Russian air defense repelled the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Melitopol

Russian air defense systems (ADS) repelled an attack from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Melitopol. About it in my Telegram channel informed representative of the administration of the Zaporozhye region Vladimir Rogov.

He accused the Ukrainian military of sending rockets and attack drones to the city at night. “The lives of Melitopol residents are reliably protected by Russian air defense. The air target was destroyed,” he wrote.

On July 23, Rogov announced that Zaporozhye was increasing the grouping of air defense systems for better protection against shelling from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He explained that on the territory of the region there are objects of “increased danger in terms of the occurrence of man-made disasters.” In addition, according to him, the Ukrainian military arrived in the area controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were trained to work with M777 howitzers and the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system.