CNN: US Air Force erased MQ-9 UAV software ahead of its crash in the Black Sea

US Air Force operators operating the MQ-9 UAV erased the drone’s software before it crashed in the Black Sea to prevent it from being captured by the Russian military. About it informed CNN journalist Natasha Bertrand on Twitter citing Pentagon officials.

“The United States remotely erased sensitive software on the MQ-9 Reaper drone before it fell into the Black Sea to prevent Russia from gathering classified information,” she said in a statement.

Earlier, the head of the press service of the US State Department, Ned Price, said that Russia’s actions in the case of the American UAV that crashed into the Black Sea were most likely not deliberate.

The incident with the American drone MQ-9 Reaper occurred on Tuesday, March 14. The United States reported that the drone was conducting a routine operation in international airspace and touched the Russian aircraft accompanying it.