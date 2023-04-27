Voenkor Sladkov announced the dismissal of Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mizintsev

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev was removed from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia. This became known to the military commander of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company Alexander Sladkov. The reporter’s comment is in Telegram-channel.

According to the military correspondent, Mizintsev did not stay in office even for a year. Sladkov did not disclose the reasons for the dismissal of the colonel-general from the post of deputy defense minister.

In short, we’ll see. The wording “failed” does not fit,” wrote the Russian military commander. Sladkov added that he was on friendly terms with Mizintsev.

So far, there has been no official comment from the Ministry of Defense on the situation.

Mikhail Mizintsev was appointed Deputy Minister in September 2022. Prior to that, he led the National Defense Control Center of Russia.

On April 21, it became known that Admiral Viktor Liina was appointed commander of the Russian Pacific Fleet. Liin, who previously held the position of commander of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy, replaced Admiral Sergei Avakyants in his new post.

The fact that Avakyants left the post of commander of the Pacific Fleet was told by the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev. He explained that the military leader would head the headquarters that oversees the centers for military sports training and patriotic education.