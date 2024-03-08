RIA: in Mariupol, the SBU registered officers in a homeless shelter for conspiracy

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) used a shelter for homeless people in Mariupol as a place of registration for its officers for conspiracy. About it RIA News said a source in the security forces.

In total, from 2019 to 2020, more than ten SBU officers with ranks from lieutenant to captain were registered at the address Mariupol, Banny Lane, 5. The institution “Mariupol City Center for Citizens Without a Fixed Place of Residence” was located there.

In July 2023, Russian hackers from the RaHDit group disclosed the personal data of 1.7 thousand SBU employees. The burglars said that the personal information of intelligence officers was published in response to the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.