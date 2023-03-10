WSJ: Kyiv is not ready for territorial concessions in exchange for security guarantees

Ukraine refused to make territorial concessions in exchange for individual security guarantees from a number of European countries. About this on Friday, March 10, informs The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) following an interview with Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine.

According to the American newspaper, he said that Kiev had no other choice but to “continue to fight until Russia is completely ousted from Ukrainian soil” and called on the West to be ready to “go to the end” together.

As writes TASS, earlier it became known about the discussion by Germany, France and the UK of the possibility of offering Ukraine security guarantees not within the framework of NATO. Such an initiative may include Kyiv’s consent to territorial concessions. This has not been officially announced.

It is specified that such proposals are being considered due to the fact that doubts are growing in Western countries that Ukraine will be able to occupy the territories that previously belonged to it.

On March 5, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the conditions for peace in Ukraine, including through territorial concessions, would be set by the Ukrainians. He also said that the West would be ready to give Kyiv security guarantees only after the end of the Ukrainian conflict.