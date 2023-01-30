US President Joe Biden refused to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets

US President Joe Biden said that the American side will not supply the Ukrainian military with F-16 fighters. Writes about it TASS.

He answered the question of journalists whether Washington would send fighter jets to Kyiv. “No,” Biden refused to provide combat aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

On January 27, the US Department of Defense allowed the transfer of F-16s to Ukrainian troops. Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh clarified that Washington is not going to withdraw from consideration the supply of any weapons. She noted that these aircraft are a “complex system” of weapons that require training.

On January 30, it became known that Poland was ready to transfer the F-16 to Ukraine. Kyiv said that it has “positive signals” from Warsaw on this issue.