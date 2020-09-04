President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will not be included in the EU sanctions list due to the refusal of Germany, France and Italy to support this proposal. This became known to Die Welt.

It is noted that Berlin, Paris and Rome believe that it is necessary to keep the channels of communication with Lukashenka open. In their opinion, falling under the sanctions would mean a complete cessation of the dialogue with Belarus. It is noted that the Baltic countries and Poland were in favor of imposing sanctions against Lukashenka.

On August 31, the Baltic states announced sanctions against Lukashenka. They will include a ban on entry – this means the cancellation of official visits by the head of state.

The plans to impose sanctions against the top officials of Belarus were previously reported by sources in the European Union. The impending restrictive measures may affect up to 20 people. Representatives of the alliance refuse to recognize the election results and Lukashenka’s legitimacy.

After the presidential elections in Belarus, in which, according to the CEC, Lukashenka won 80 percent of the vote, mass protests began there. Demonstrators demand the resignation of the president of the country and the holding of fair elections; clashes with the security forces occurred, during which dozens of people were injured.

