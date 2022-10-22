TT: FIS has suspended Russian skiers from international tournaments in the 2022/2023 season

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has denied Russian athletes access to international tournaments. It became known NRK with reference to TT.

The suspension will be in effect in the 2022/2023 season. “It turned out as expected. The same decision as before,” said FIS board member Swedish Mats Aries.

On September 22, FIS Secretary General Michel Vion hinted at a possible return to tournaments of Russians suspended from international competitions. Then he stressed that it was not about holding competitions in Russia, but about the participation of athletes in federation events and World Cups.

On March 1, the Norwegian Ski Federation suspended the Russians from competitions held in the country. Later, the FIS extended the ban to all competitions under the auspices of the organization.