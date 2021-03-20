Kiev refused to fully comply with the ceasefire in Donbass. This became known TASS following the results of the last video conference of political advisers to the heads of the Normandy Four, which includes Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France.

A source in the Russian delegation told the agency that this is stated in a letter that Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia, sent to his colleagues following the meeting. The document also says that the authorities of Germany, Russia and France intend to make efforts to ensure that the agreements are respected.

Earlier in March, Kiev and Donetsk accused each other of violating the ceasefire in Donbass and repeated shelling of their positions from 18 to 19 March.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. Moscow does not consider itself a party to the conflict and rejects claims.