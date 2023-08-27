Russian artillery attacked the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region

Russian artillery repelled the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kharkiv region, striking at the advancing enemy armored group. This is with reference to a source in the Russian army reports RIA News.

“Attempts were made to attack our positions of a motorized rifle battalion. The composition of the armored group was: personnel up to 15 people and armored combat vehicles. A fire defeat was inflicted, after which the enemy began to retreat, ”an unnamed Russian soldier said.

Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the Russian army had successfully repelled the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Kleshcheevka.