Eurostat reported that annual inflation in the euro area fell to 9.2% in December

Annual inflation in the euro area fell to 9.2 percent in December from 10.1 percent in November. This was announced in a preliminary report European statistical agency Eurostat.

It became known that annual inflation in the euro area has been declining for two months, the first time this happened in November.

The Central Bank of Europe calls an acceptable inflation rate of two percent.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to ensure that inflation in the country was halved in 2023.