The Wall Street Journal: Russian crude oil exports fell by 22 percent

In December 2022, Russian crude oil exports decreased by 22 percent compared to the average for the previous 11 months. This was reported to the newspaper The Wall Street Journal from data from commodity analysis firm Kpler.

Against the backdrop of sanctions, the average daily offshore oil supplies from Russia fell to 2.5 million barrels. This could be the result of weak demand, since now only a small group of buyers remain for Russian oil, including India, China, Turkey and Bulgaria, analysts say. Bad weather is another factor.

Earlier in December, Bloomberg reported that Russian gas exports to key markets in 2022 had almost halved to their lowest level since the turn of the century. Gazprom’s deliveries to Europe, which was the largest buyer of energy resources, have been declining for several months, including due to the refusal of a number of countries to pay for fuel in rubles.

Now gas enters European territory only through one of the points on the border between Russia and Ukraine, as well as through one branch of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline to Hungary and Serbia. At the same time, Russia is gradually increasing exports to China.