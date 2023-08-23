NYT: US recommended that Kyiv focus on the direction of the main strike

Western military experts believe that the Ukrainian army’s counter-offensive in the south is stalling due to the fact that too many of their forces are deployed in the east, writes newspaper The New York Times (NYT).

As the author clarified, recently experts were able to convince the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to focus on the direction of the main strike. According to the publication, Washington is puzzled by Kyiv’s decision to keep about half of the troops and firepower in the area of ​​Artemovsk and other cities in the east. The American side believes that this is to the detriment of the group, rushing to the Black and Azov Seas.

“American planners advised Ukraine to concentrate on the front, which is moving towards Melitopol, Kyiv’s top priority,” the newspaper writes. The journalist pointed out that for about three months the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ignored the recommendations of the United States, but recently the attitude began to change.

Earlier it became known that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian troops failed. Member of the US House of Representatives Andy Harris noted that now it is necessary to convince Kyiv to start peace talks.