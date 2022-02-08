A meeting between German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was canceled due to Berlin’s refusal to provide military assistance to Kiev, as well as disagreements over Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. About it became known CNN journalist Drake Tupper.

The journalist, citing a “source close to the Ukrainian government,” said that the meeting was canceled because the German Foreign Minister announced that Germany would abandon the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, even if Russia “invaded” Ukraine.

Also, the meeting did not take place due to Germany’s refusal to “provide any military assistance to Kiev directly or indirectly.” “Many in Eastern Europe and Kiev increasingly see Germany as more of an ally of Russia than an ally of the West. And they behave like this – look at the former Chancellor Schroeder, ”said the source of the TV channel.

The cancellation of the planned event became known on Monday, February 7. According to Reuters sources, the talks between the diplomat and the head of the republic were canceled due to “problems with schedules.” It was noted that Burbock would instead meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.