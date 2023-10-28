Nadezhda Shalimova, associate professor of the Department of English Philology at the Institute of Foreign Languages ​​at the Moscow City Pedagogical University (MSPU), named the reason for the appearance of a negative image of Moscow in literature in a conversation with Moslenta.

In the “Moslenta” material, the expert recalls lines from “Eugene Onegin”: “… To the old aunt, I have been sick with consumption for four years, They have arrived now. The door is opened wide for them, In glasses, in a torn caftan, With a stocking in his hand, a gray-haired Kalmyk Meets them, in the living room the cry of the Princess, stretched out on the sofa … “

Those who come to the capital want to quickly return to modern, business and secular St. Petersburg. This creates a different image of Moscow, negative and difficult, Shilimova noted.

This is how the capital appears in Griboyedov’s comedy “Woe from Wit.” Chatsky exclaims: “Moscow, I don’t go here anymore…”. The image of the city in the work is associated with intrigue, insincerity, and the inability of people to be themselves.

Earlier, the popular actress Tulinova presented Moscow and Murom as people.