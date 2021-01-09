The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, was furious over the indefinite blocking of his Twitter account. This is reported by Politico, citing a source in the administration.

Trump is urgently trying to figure out what other options he has besides Twitter, according to a senior official.

On January 9, Twitter blocked Trump’s account indefinitely. According to the statement of the social network, the account of the head of state @realDonaldTrump was permanently frozen due to “the risk of further incitement to violence.”

Trump later contacted via the presidential account, stating that “Twitter will not silence him.” He spoke about his desire to create his own platform for communication with his supporters. A few minutes later this message was also deleted. Subsequently, the management of the social network promised to block the account of any user who gave the floor to Trump.