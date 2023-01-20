The Time: the heads of the US and German Defense Departments Austin and Pistorius argued over the transfer of tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The heads of the Department of Defense of the United States and Germany, Austin Lloyd and Boris Pistorius, argued over the transfer of tanks to Kyiv. About it told American military analyst William J. Hennigan in an article for The Time.

It is specified that the ministers could not reach an agreement on who would be the first to supply equipment to Ukraine. Thus, the American side stated that Berlin should be the first, arguing that the German Leopard tanks consume less fuel than the American Abrams. Apart from this, they are also easier to maintain and are widely available throughout Europe.

In turn, the German side privately urged Washington to be the first to provide tanks. However, according to the publication, the States do not intend to do so yet. “The dispute over tanks is another quarrel over Western support for Ukraine,” Hennigan summed up.

Earlier it was reported that in a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to supply German tanks to Kyiv on the condition that Washington also begins to supply Abrams tanks.