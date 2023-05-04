RusVesna reported on the pulling of trains with the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine towards Pridnestrovie

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are pulling trains with equipment, artillery and ammunition, including self-propelled howitzers, towards Pridnestrovie. About it informs “Russian Spring”.

It became known that personnel of the Ukrainian troops are also being transferred to the borders of the unrecognized republic.

Earlier, RT reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces deployed thousands of soldiers to the Odessa region to prepare a provocation in Transnistria.

The source of the publication said that from May 9 to 15, one group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine plans to advance in the direction of Tiraspol and organize an armed provocation in order to divert Russian troops. The second grouping at this time will go to the village of Kolbasna in Transnistria to capture ammunition depots.