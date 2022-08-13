Bloomberg: Europe, left without Russian gas, will be finished off by shallowing of rivers and drought

Left without the previous volumes of Russian gas supplies, Europe will be finished off by the shallowing of rivers and a record drought. Writes about it Bloomberg.

The publication reports that soon, due to the heat, the Rhine will begin to dry out, which will lead to interruptions in supplies along this waterway. The climate crisis came at the worst possible time, as Europe plunged into an energy crisis exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said that a new gas pipeline between Spain and France, which could save European countries from a full-scale energy crisis, is planned to be launched in less than a year. The gas pipeline will potentially be put into operation in 8-9 months, the minister spoke about the imminent start of operation of the enterprise.