Defensa Central: PSG offer Kylian Mbappé a 10-year contract worth one billion euros

It became known about the new proposal of the management of Paris Saint-Germain to striker Kylian Mbappe. This is reported Defensa Central.

According to the publication, the total amount of the agreement is one billion euros. The reaction of the player and his agent is not specified.

On July 17, the PSG leadership delivered an ultimatum to the striker. According to Sports Zone, the team is set to either extend the striker’s contract or sell him in the summer of 2023.

Mbappe has defended the colors of PSG since 2018. His current contract with the team runs until 2024 with a one-season extension option that the player is unwilling to take.