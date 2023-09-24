The intelligence officer reported problems in the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the control of German Leopard tanks

The Ukrainian military is having problems controlling German Leopard tanks. About it RIA News said a scout from the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Group of Forces.

The agency’s source said that Ukrainian tank crews do not feel the dimensions of combat vehicles, so they cannot fully use them. “There is an assumption that either this is low training of the crews, or a problem with the control of the tanks, that is, their technical malfunctions,” he said.

On September 22, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian military destroyed two German-made Leopard tanks in the Kupyansk direction.