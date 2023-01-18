Daily Mail: footballer Ronaldo can’t find sushi chef for mansion in Portugal

Portuguese striker Al-Nasr Cristiano Ronaldo has had problems with the attendants at the mansion. It became known Daily Mail.

According to the source, the 37-year-old football player cannot find a sushi chef for his home in the Quinta da Marinha region of Portugal. Ronaldo and his fiancee Georgina Rodriguez want the chef to be able to cook traditional Portuguese dishes, sushi and other dishes from other countries. It is noted that this question causes the attacker a headache.

The construction of the house is scheduled for completion in June 2023. It should become the main family residence of Ronaldo.

On December 30, 2022, Ronaldo signed a contract with Al-Nasr until the summer of 2025. The Portuguese salary, including commercial payments, will be $ 200 million a year, which makes him the highest paid athlete in the world.