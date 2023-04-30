The Athletic: problems at Chelsea are related to lower wages for players after elimination from the Champions League

Problems in the English football club Chelsea are related to the salaries of the players. It became known The Athletic.

According to a source, the atmosphere in the team is spoiled by various conditions for reducing salaries due to absenteeism from the Champions League. Payments to players who signed contracts under the new management will be reduced by 30 percent. At the same time, athletes who have concluded agreements earlier will not lose anything.

On April 18, Chelsea lost to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and were eliminated from the tournament. The Spanish club turned out to be stronger than the English club with a total score of 4:0 following the results of two meetings.

On May 26, 2022, it became known that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who owned Chelsea, had sold the team to Todd Boeli’s consortium. It was noted that the deal amounted to 5.33 billion dollars.